Lara Dutta, Patralekhaa team up for Avishek Ghosh's 'Suryast'

Written by Isha Sharma August 14, 2023 | 03:43 pm 2 min read

Patralekhaa and Lara Dutta will be seen in 'Suryast'

After recently being directed by Avishek Ghosh in Ishq-E-Nadaan, Lara Dutta has teamed up with him yet again for another exciting project, titled Suryast. Co-starring Patralekhaa, the revenge drama has been dubbed as "a tale of two women who cross paths in an elaborate mind game of cat and mouse." The upcoming film has concluded shooting in the UK.

Why does this story matter?

Dutta, known for her performances in Bhagam Bhag, Bell Bottom, Housefull, and No Entry, has been reinventing herself through her recent projects on OTT. Patralekhaa, on the other hand, has made a name for herself through CityLights, Bose: Dead/Alive, and Aar Ya Paar. Hindi cinema only has a handful of films led by female actors, so Suryast might be a welcome change.

Dutta called it 'one of the most organized sets'

Expressing her elation at the project, Dutta said in a statement, "It has been an incredible experience on one of the most organized sets. I have never had such an intense shoot physically and emotionally, and I won't forget playing Avantika. I am glad that I was given this opportunity to [play] a character like this. It's been one of the most fulfilling experiences."

Patralekhaa's character will offer different shades

Patralekhaa, too, is looking forward to the audience's reception. "My character has some awesome shades, which I loved playing. I am sure cinema lovers would be in for a treat when the film releases," she added. The film "is set in a majestic mansion with sprawling lawns in the UK" and has been written by Sudeep Nigam, while the cinematography is by Tiyash Sen.

Meanwhile, take a look at their upcoming projects

Dutta was recently seen in the pilot episode of Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley. Up next, she is awaiting the release of JioCinema's series Ranneeti - Balakot & Beyond, which also stars Ashish Vidyarthi and Ashutosh Rana, among others. On the other hand, Patralekhaa's upcoming projects include Anant Mahadevan's upcoming film Phule and Rahi Anil Barve's web series Gulkanda Tales.

