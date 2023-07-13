'Bawaal': Nitesh Tiwari deleted Jallianwala Bagh reference from the film

'Bawaal': Nitesh Tiwari deleted Jallianwala Bagh reference from the film

Written by Isha Sharma July 13, 2023 | 01:30 pm 2 min read

Here's why Nitesh Tiwari didn't include the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 'Bawaal'

Nitesh Tiwari is currently at the forefront of controversies due to the trailer of his film Bawaal. The drama is heading toward a digital release on Amazon Prime Video on July 21 and has been bashed due to its alleged "glorification of the holocaust." Now, Tiwari has revealed how he wished to include the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Bawaal but eventually decided against it.

Why does this story matter?

The trailer focuses on History teacher Ajju (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor). After their love marriage, they take a trip to Europe where they visit sites related to WWII. In one scene, Nisha says, "We all, too, are a little like Hitler, aren't we?" which has now become the point of controversy, along with the alleged romanticization of the holocaust.

Tiwari didn't include Jallianwala Bagh massacre due to 'Sardar Udham'

Tiwari told Galatta Plus about wanting to include Indian references but being unable to do so. "In one of the earlier drafts, there was a reference to Jallianwala Bagh which I removed after Sardar Udham came. It no longer remained fresh." He also added that WWII is "something fresh for the audience," pointing out that other Indian wars have already been covered cinematically.

Tiwari wishes to incorporate 'freshness' in his stories

Underlining his filmmaking approach, Tiwari added, "Rather than him [Dhawan's character Ajju] teaching World War II in the school, he could have been teaching any of our historical stuff. My biggest thing was there is something fresh which I always crave to bring to my audience, both story-wise as well as visually." Before this, he had directed Dangal, Bhoothnath Returns, Chillar Party, and Chhichhore.

Know more about the upcoming film

Bawaal is slated to be released in 200 countries and territories on July 21 and marks the first collaboration between Kapoor and Dhawan. The film also stars Manoj Pahwa, Anjuman Saxena, and Mukesh Tiwari and is set in Lucknow. It has been shot in locations such as Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, Krakow, Warsaw, and Poland. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has produced the venture.

