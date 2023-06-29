Entertainment

'Barbie,' 'RRKPK,' 'Oppenheimer': Films hitting theaters in July

'Barbie,' 'RRKPK,' 'Oppenheimer': Films hitting theaters in July

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 29, 2023 | 02:10 am 3 min read

'Oppenheimer,' 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Interesting titles slated to hit theaters in July

Following a tumultuous June, which witnessed an uproar over Om Raut's controversial film Adipurush, the arrival of July brings a fresh wave of highly-anticipated films ready to grace big screens. From the intriguing biopic Oppenheimer to the eagerly awaited Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, this month's lineup boasts a diverse range of titles, each carrying the promise of delivering an unforgettable cinematic experience.

'Insidious: The Red Door' (July 7)

The "door to darkness" is set to open again! The fifth installment in the renowned Blumhouse and James Wan-produced franchise, Insidious: The Red Door, featuring Patrick Wilson—who is also making his directorial debut—is well on its way to theaters on July 7. This installment will pick up a decade after Chapter 2 with the Lambert family preparing Dalton (Ty Simpkins) for college.

'72 Hoorain' (July 7)

One of IMDb's most anticipated movies of 2023, 72 Hoorain has been steadily gaining popularity since the release of its first look, albeit accompanied by controversy as it was labeled a "propaganda film." Directed by Sanjay Puran and co-produced by Ashoke Pandit, the film features Pavan Malhotra, Aamir Bashir, and Rasheed Naz in pivotal roles. It is scheduled for release on July 7.

'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One' (July 12)

With death-defying stunts, Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One, scheduled to hit theaters on July 12. Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, the seventh installment in the popular spy franchise follows the footsteps of 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout. The upcoming film showcases Cruise's fearless dedication as he performs some of the most perilous stunts ever seen on-screen.

'Oppenheimer,' 'Barbie' (July 21)

Mark your calendars as July 21 will bring an epic clash of two highly-anticipated films: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which delves into the life of the nuclear weapon inventor, and Greta Gerwig's Barbie, in which the beloved doll takes on a whimsical adventure in the real world. Don't miss these cinematic spectacles, as it's a rare showdown of big-budget blockbusters on the same opening weekend!

'Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' (July 28)

Karan Johar will return as a director on celluloid after seven years with Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Set to release on July 28, this film promises a quintessential Bollywood romance drama that showcases the clash of two vibrant cultures—Bangaliana and Punjabiyat. Apart from Singh-Bhatt, the cast includes Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly, and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

Share this timeline