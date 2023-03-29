Entertainment

Take a sneak peek at Karan Johar's Mumbai home

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 29, 2023, 01:18 pm 1 min read

Fans always wonder how their favorite stars and celebrities live in their houses. As there is an enigmatic mist surrounding the private lives of these popular people, there are times, when fans do get access to their holy abodes. Recently, Karan Johar opened the doors of his Mumbai home and posed for a story with her friend and designer Gauri Khan.

Khan's take on Johar's home

Johar welcomed Architectural Digest India to explore his home designed by Khan. If you ever wondered if his home feels like his film sets, then you're absolutely correct. Johar's house exudes panache and glamour. Khan said, "It is designed to reflect who Karan is: glamorous, fun, and also a little over the top! It's not a space that can be imitated."

Living-dining areas to bathroom, Johar's house dazzles

The living-dining area has two beige couches and is complimented with a marble side table and a gold metal base. There is an eight-seater marble dining table with a large artwork hanging in the background. Johar's bathroom looks the most gorgeous. It has black cabinets and basins and exudes a different kind of poshness. In a nutshell, Johar is all about glamour!

