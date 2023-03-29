Entertainment

'House of the Dragon' to have fewer episodes in S02

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 29, 2023, 01:04 pm 1 min read

'House of the Dragon' S02 details

House of the Dragon is one of the most-watched shows on HBO. The fan following of the Game of Thrones universe is huge and fans have loved the prequel series. As per reports, HBO has already given their nod for a third season. Fans will be excited about this development, but it comes with a twist! Let's find out.

Release date of Season 2 and other trivia

As per a report on Deadline, Season 2—which is about to go on floors—will have fewer episodes than Season 1. The makers are looking for a Summer 2024 release and it is touted to have eight episodes. The makers designed the series to run for around three to four seasons. The cast includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, and others.

