Box office: 'John Wick 4' holds the fort quite strong

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 29, 2023, 12:51 pm 1 min read

'Joh WIck 4' box office collections

The OG Baba Yaga is capable of doing anything! Generally, films' box office collection shows a dip on weekdays, but the Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 is set with a strong foot in India. The fourth installment of the successful franchise has been immensely successful around the world and it has been raking in a huge amount of money.

Critics and viewers loved the fourth installment

Per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 2.50 crore on Tuesday, at the Indian box office. Overall, the film has earned Rs. 31.21 crore and will keep raking in more. It might face competition from Ajay Devgn's Bholaa in India (releasing this Thursday). John Wick 4 is helmed by Chad Stahelski and has some sleek action. It has been praised by both critics and viewers.

