Taylor Swift releases four previously unreleased songs ahead of tour

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 17, 2023, 10:27 am 2 min read

Taylor Swift has surprised fans with four new songs!

Ahead of her The Eras tour kicking off on Friday, pop singer and songwriter Taylor Swift decided to surprise her listeners with four previously unreleased songs! On Thursday, she took to her Instagram Stories to share that she'll be releasing four songs around midnight (Friday morning in India). Naturally, this got the Swifties all excited about the new music!

Why does this story matter?

Swift has been ruling the music industry for years, particularly with her chartbuster songs such as Blank Space, Lover, The Man, and Enchanted, among others.

She has reportedly sold over 200M album copies worldwide and is the most streamed woman on Spotify.

She is also the recipient of a whopping 12 Grammy Awards and each new song of hers received mammoth attention and fame.

These are the four songs released by Swift

The Grammy-Award-winning singer wrote on her Instagram Story, "In celebration of The Eras Tour, I am releasing 4 previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight." She subsequently revealed the names of the songs in the Story: "Eyes Open (Taylor's version), Safe & Sound (featuring joywilliams and @johnboymusic) (Taylor's version), If This Was a Movie (Taylor's version), and All of The Girls You Loved Before."

Learn the backstories and backgrounds of these songs

Eyes Open and Safe & Sound first featured in the movie The Hunger Games (2012), directed by Gary Ross. Separately, If This Was a Movie first appeared on the scene on the Deluxe Version of Swift's third studio album, titled Speak Now. Hence, all these songs have been heard before but All of The Girls You Loved Before is entirely fresh and new.

Information: What is The Eras Tour?

The Eras Tour is Swift's first nationwide tour since 2018 and keeping in mind her popularity and fame, it's expected to be attended by thousands of people in different cities. It'll begin from Glendale in Arizona, where she'll be performing on Friday and Saturday. City's mayor Jerry P Weiers has temporarily changed the name of Glendale to "Swift City" to honor her.