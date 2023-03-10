Entertainment

This city will change its name to honor Taylor Swift

This city will change its name to honor Taylor Swift

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 10, 2023, 01:09 pm 2 min read

Ahead of Taylor Swift's performance in Glendale, Arizona, the city has decided to change its name for two days as a mark of celebration

Talk about the love and respect for a global artist! The city of Glendale, in Arizona, has decided to change its name for two days to welcome singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who will be performing there next week. The city's mayor is expected to announce the new name on Monday and it will be reportedly in effect till March 18. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Pop singing sensation Swift has been ruling the music industry for years now, particularly with her chartbuster songs such as Blank Space, Lover, The Man, and Enchanted, among others.

She has reportedly sold over 200M album copies worldwide and is the most streamed woman on Spotify.

She is also the recipient of a whopping 12 Grammy Awards, among other accolades.

The city's mayor will change the name on Monday

Swift will start her national tour at State Farm Stadium and before that, Mayor Jerry P Weiers will likely read aloud a proclamation on Monday that will immediately change the city's name for as long as the Anti-Hero singer is performing in the city. Reportedly, the city wishes to do "something highly unusual" to commemorate Swift's arrival in Glendale and hence, the name change.

The restaurants will also serve Swift-themed menu items

Altering the name of the city to welcome the Grammy Awardee isn't the only thing on the city administration's mind. Per 12 News, "The Westgate Entertainment District is expected to put up welcoming messages and local restaurants will be offering Swift-themed menu items." The singer-songwriter will reportedly spend two nights in Glendale (March 17, 18) as part of her The Eras tour.

The city is writing its own 'Love Story' for Swift

The city's statement read, "There is no need to calm down, we're fearless and doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor's concerts start right here!" "We know all too well that she's one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style!"