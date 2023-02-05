Entertainment

BTS member Jimin shares new video bringing back HYYH era

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 05, 2023, 04:33 pm 1 min read

BTS' Jimin shares new video

K-pop and BTS are the new hotcakes with their ever-expanding fan base across the world. BTS member Jimin has recently shared a TikTok video that brought back the boy band's HYYH (Hwa Yong Yeon Hwa) era. In the video, he could be seen dancing to several HYYH-period songs in Seoul's HYBE building. Notably, the HYYH period cemented BTS's position in the music industry.

Fan reactions to Jimin's grooves

Fans went gaga and showered their love on social media as Jimin grooved to I Need U, Run, Dope, and Fire. A user wrote, "Jimin dancing to hyyh medley the verses that build the hybe building brick by brick (sic)." BTS's 2015-16 HYYH-era music mostly addressed themes of challenges and complications of adulthood. There have been several fan theories around the same too.

Take a look at Jimin dancing to HYYH medley

JIMIN DANCING TO HYYH ERA SONGS???? AM I DREAMING pic.twitter.com/TFElx9xJhF — ☾⁷ PJM1 (@flirtyjmin) February 4, 2023