Entertainment

BTS's military enlistment decision to come by December: SK minister

BTS's military enlistment decision to come by December: SK minister

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 05, 2022, 06:41 pm 2 min read

BTS's Jin turns 30 this year

Fans of the supergroup BTS have been awaiting a decision from the South Korean government over member Jin's military enlistment issue. According to South Korean law, it's mandatory for able-bodied adult males to serve in the military for 18 months before turning 30. With Jin turning 30 this year, an ultimate decision is awaited to be announced by the government. Here's the latest update.

Context Why does this story matter?

Many have requested the South Korean government to excuse the BTS members from military enlistment considering the fame that the band brought to South Korea.

Several other alternatives were also suggested by the Armys (BTS fans) and others.

With this ongoing issue, South Korean Culture Minister Park Bo-gyoon recently gave an update stating that a decision will be taken soon.

Details Decision on Jin's enlistment to be made before December

During a parliamentary inspection of the Culture Ministry, Park reportedly promised that the ministry's stand will be decided soon as Jin's enlistment must be decided before December. The decision will be whether the band's members will be exempted from the law. Jin is the eldest member of BTS. The issue was also addressed by BTS's agency HYBE back in April this year.

Quote Here's what the Defense Ministry said about the issue

Separately, the Defense Minister of South Korea, Lee Jong-sup, has reportedly stated that he would rather keep it mandatory to follow the service protocol. Reports suggest that Lee showed "his disinclination toward exempting the BTS members from military service, he still said that he would respect the revised law if it does pass in Congress." Let's wait and see what happens.

Information Who are all exempted from the law?

To note, international award-winning athletes and classical musicians have received exemptions from the law and they are allowed to complete their service while actively participating in their respective professions. Their alternative service is of 34 months compared to 18 months for others. In 2021, a few lawmakers proposed bills recommending the exemptions to be applied to a wider range of artists, including K-pop stars.