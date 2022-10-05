Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit buys sea-view apartment in Mumbai for Rs. 48cr

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 05, 2022, 06:03 pm 2 min read

Madhuri Dixit will be next seen in Amazon Prime Video's 'Maja Ma'

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit has reportedly purchased a luxurious apartment in Mumbai. The flat, which is situated on the 53rd floor of the building is valued at Rs. 48cr and is situated in the Lower Parel area in the Indiabulls Blu project. The property's registration was reportedly done on September 28. Read on to know in detail about the apartment.

According to The Indian Express, Dixit and the apartment's seller Calleis Land Development Private Limited signed the deed last month when she paid a stamp duty of Rs. 2.4 crore. Spread over an area of 5,384 square feet, the apartment comes with seven car parking spaces. It also has a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea and has several amenities.

According to Indiabulls Blu's website, the property comes with a beautiful swimming pool, football ground, tennis court, squash court, badminton court, gym, and a cricket net to name a few. Indiabulls Blu has also shared a few photos of the property on its Instagram handle featuring some of the amenities of the property such as a gym, spa, and a club.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and his father Jugjeet Sunder Singh Bhavnani's firm named Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP made the headlines in July this year when they purchased an apartment in Mumbai for Rs. 119cr. The sea-facing apartment is placed across the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th floors of the building. Spread over 11,266 square feet, the building has 19 parking slots.

On the work front, Dixit will be next seen in Maja Ma, Amazon Prime Video's first Indian original movie. Directed by Anand Tiwari, of Bandish Bandits fame, the film is billed to be a "heart-warming family drama." It will be set against the backdrop of a traditional Indian wedding. It will be released on the streamer on Thursday.