Coldplay postpones shows after Chris Martin contracts 'serious lung infection'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 05, 2022, 04:31 pm 2 min read

Coldplay was supposed to conduct eight shows in Brazil

British rock band Coldplay on Tuesday announced the postponement of its upcoming shows in Brazil as its frontman Chris Martin has contracted a "serious lung infection." The band announced the news on Twitter while also stating that Martin has been instructed to be on rest for the next three weeks. They also apologized for the inconvenience caused and thanked the fans for their understanding.

Quote 'We need to prioritize Chris's health'

"To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we're extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we're so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritize Chris's health," the band said in its statement. They further added that they are looking forward to resuming the tour soon after he recovers from the infection.

Tickets Fans can request for ticket refund

The statement added that the tickets will be valid when the show's schedule is finalized later. Alternatively, fans can also get a refund. "Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new rescheduled dates," the statement read. "We will also honor all requests for ticket refunds - which will be available at the point of sale," the statement added.

Twitter Post Read the complete statement here

Details Brazil tour will be now held in 2023

According to the information on the official Coldplay website, the band was supposed to start their Music of the Spheres world tour in South America this October, with eight shows scheduled for Rio De Janeiro and Sao Paulo. But with this announcement, the popular rock band's Brazil leg of the tour will be conducted in early 2023, once Martin recovers completely.

Information Coldplay's global tour started in March this year

However, the website states that Coldplay will still perform in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which is beginning on October 25. According to a BBC report, Coldplay started its global tour in March this year in Costa Rica. They have been traveling to countries such as Dominican Republic, Mexico, USA, Germany, Poland, France, Belgium, and their native UK since they started the tour.