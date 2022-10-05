Entertainment

'PS-I' collects Rs. 100cr in TN in just 5 days!

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 05, 2022

'Ponniyin Selvan I' was released on September 30

Tamil magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I hit the theaters on September 30 amid huge expectations and is on a rampage at the box office. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the movie has an ensemble star cast on board. It has become the fastest film to touch the Rs. 100cr mark at the Tamil Nadu box office by minting Rs. 18.50cr in the state on Tuesday.

Context Why does this story matter?

The star-studded movie features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Karthi, "Jayam" Ravi, and "Chiyaan" Vikram in the lead, while Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, and Sarathkumar, among others, play pivotal roles.

The two-part franchise has been made on a whopping Rs. 500cr budget. With this kind of positive response, one can say with confidence that the first part is already marching toward success.

Data How much did the film make on its fifth day?

On its fifth day of release (Tuesday), the film collected Rs. 27.50cr in India. With this, Ponniyin Selvan I's total collection at the domestic box office now stands at Rs. 165.50cr. The Navratri holidays have helped the footfalls to a great extent and it is expected that the film will make around Rs. 205-210cr domestically by the end of the first week.

Breakup Day-wise breakdown of 'Ponniyin Selvan I's box office records

Starting with Rs. 38.50cr on Friday, the film raked in Rs. 35.50cr (Saturday), Rs. 39cr (Sunday), and Rs. 25cr on Monday in the country. In Tamil Nadu alone, Ponniyin Selvan I has touched the Rs. 100cr mark, making it the fastest Tamil film to achieve the feat. It is to be seen if the film will break the record set by Kamal Haasan's Vikram.

OTT Amazon Prime Video has bagged its streaming rights

Meanwhile, OTT giant Amazon Prime Video is the official streaming partner of Ponniyin Selvan I. The streamer has reportedly paid Rs. 125cr to bag the rights of both films of the franchise. Sun TV has bagged its satellite rights. Ratnam has bankrolled the movie under his Madras Talkies banner along with Lyca Productions. The second part will be released in 2023.