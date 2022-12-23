Entertainment

K-pop star Chuu's chats with her former agency leaked

Dec 23, 2022

Per media reports, chats between K-pop star Chuu and her ex-agency have revealed multiple reasons behind the split (Photo Credit: Chuu/Instagram)

Several fans were left disappointed when, in November, Korean entertainment agency BlockBerry Creative removed popular K-pop singer Kim Ji-woo aka Chuu from the girl group LOONA over her alleged misbehavior. Now, a month later, chats between the star and her former agency have been revealed by the South Korean portal Dispatch. The report claimed both parties were at fault in the matter.

Why does this story matter?

Given the increasing popularity of K-pop stars across the globe, Chuu has also become a prominent figure. On November 25, her fallout with the former management company made it to the headlines after she allegedly misbehaved with one of the agency's staff. Since the episode, fans of Chuu had been eager on finding out about the reason behind the dispute.

A choreography went wrong

One of the reasons that led to the dispute is about an upcoming choreography that the K-pop singer accidentally spoilt, per Dispatch. Chuu's mother was also informed of the episode. Following this, Chuu allegedly took out her frustration on one of the employees of the agency. She further reportedly mentioned that she was having a tough time with the mistaken choreography leak.

The issue of contract split

Another issue that came to the fore which led to the differences, was the contract split, reportedly. As per Chuu's contract with the agency, she was to give away 70 percent of her profit earned to BlockBerry Creative and could keep the rest of 30 percent to herself. As for the expenses that were concerned, they were to be split equally.

The other reason revealed in the chats

Furthermore, Dispatch claimed that there were a couple more reasons behind the feud. Chuu's mother filed for damages after the filming of a music video that took longer than expected. Chuu wrapped up the shoot at around 3:00am. Apart from this, Dispatch claimed that the agency withheld Chuu's legal stamp. These, among many others, are what led to the dispute.