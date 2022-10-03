Entertainment

Singer Alfaaz hospitalized after being 'attacked' in Mohali, accused arrested

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 03, 2022, 03:40 pm 2 min read

Singer Alfaaz is currently in the ICU after being hit by an overspeeding tempo (Photo credit: Twitter/@puneet_banga).

Punjabi singer-rapper Amanjot Singh Panwar, popularly known as Alfaaz, has suffered serious injuries after being allegedly hit by a tempo in Mohali on Saturday night. Alfaaz's friend and singer Honey Singh on Sunday shared an update on Instagram and mentioned that Alfaaz is "still serious" and "in the ICU." The Mohali Police has nabbed the prime accused, Vicky. We wish Alfaaz a speedy recovery.

Details The singer found himself embroiled in an argument

The incident reportedly emanated from an argument between a few people at Pal Dhaba, Mohali, where Alfaaz was having dinner with his friends. Vicky, the eatery's ex-employee, broke into an argument with its owner over pending dues and then approached Alfaaz to mediate. After the singer refused, Vicky attempted to run away with the owner's tempo and reportedly hit Alfaaz while reversing the vehicle.

Action Vicky was arrested on Sunday night

The Mohali Police quickly sprung to action and arrested Vicky on Sunday night itself, said multiple reports. A few hours later, Honey Singh took to Instagram Stories to share that Alfaaz is "out of danger" and expressed his "gratitude" toward the Mohali Police for catching "the culprits who hit Alfaaz with a tempo traveler." Alfaaz has sustained injuries on his head, arms, and legs.

Information Which sections has Vicky been booked under?

As per reports, the Mohali Police has lodged an FIR against Vicky under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by acts endangering life or personal safety of others), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by acts endangering life or personal safety of others).

Prayers Fans and well-wishers pray for Alfaaz's well-being

The news of Alfaaz's accident has sent shockwaves through the music industry, especially in Punjab, and prayers have poured in from the entire country for his well-being and recuperation. One fan tweeted, "It's really sad to see the way criminals are roaming freely in Punjab. First Sidhu Moosewala and now Alfaaz." Another person posted, "This is highly condemnable. May he get well soon."

Career Take a look at Alfaaz's career, popular songs

Alfaaz has been active in the music industry since 2011 and is well-known for Haye Mera Dil, which also featured a rap by Singh. His popularity extends beyond Punjab as well, and he has numerous hit songs to his credit, such as Putt Jatt Da, Rickshaw, Bebo, Birthday Bash, and Gaddi, among others. He is followed by a whopping 90.3K fans on Instagram.