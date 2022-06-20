India

Agnipath scheme protests: States brace for Bharat Bandh today

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 20, 2022, 09:42 am 4 min read

In Uttar Pradesh, 250 protesters have been arrested so far.

As the protests against the Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme spread to several states across the country, some organizations have called for a nationwide Bharat Bandh on Monday prompting the administrations in the states to take preventive measures. Violent protests were witnessed in several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Assam on Friday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Officials claimed that the Agnipath scheme will open the door for significant recruitment in the defense forces.

Notably, the Indian Army and other defense forces' recruitment processes were suspended two years ago, leaving hopefuls in a difficult situation.

However, despite the Centre's announcement of certain amendments, the new program is drawing severe criticism from some quarters leading to violent protests across many states.

Elaborate arrangements Security tightened in Punjab, Haryana

In Punjab, the police have been directed to remain on alert in the event of any untoward incident. Security around all the big military coaching institutes of Punjab has also been enhanced. The Faridabad Police has also made all the necessary arrangements with various police checkpoints. The law and order situation in Faridabad is completely tight, the police said on Sunday amid bandh calls.

Exams postponed Schools in Jharkhand to remain shut today

Jharkhand's education department secretary said on Sunday that as a precautionary measure all schools in the state would remain shut on Monday. The ongoing examinations of classes 9 and 11 have also been postponed and fresh dates for the postponed exams would soon be announced. "We do not want school students, especially those who travel by bus, to face any trouble," the secretary said.

Ensure protection Kerala Police warns protesters against damaging public property

The Kerala Police on Sunday said anyone found damaging public property or engaging in violence during the bandh would be arrested. The state police chief Anil Kant issued guidelines to the personnel to prevent violence against the public as well as forced closure of businesses. Police chiefs have been asked to ensure protection for courts, KSEB offices, KSRTC, private buses, government offices, and institutions.

Anti-social activity Section 144 imposed in Noida

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Sunday said that CrPC Section 144 was imposed in the district and asked people to not engage in any activity that disrupted law and order. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) Ashutosh Dwivedi on Sunday said several anti-social elements have mixed with aspirants of armed forces during the protests to vitiate the atmosphere across Uttar Pradesh.

Violence Trains set on fire, protesters arrested

The violent protests led to train services of the East Coast Railway zone being affected. Also, eight trains were canceled and six trains were rescheduled in the east zone, said the East Central Railway on Sunday. In a few states, the protests turned violent, which included setting trains on fire and stone-pelting incidents. In Uttar Pradesh alone, 250 have been arrested so far.

Concerns Aspirants concerned about job security

Aspirants criticized the Agnipath scheme saying that it would leave them in a lurch after four years with no pension benefit. According to them, recruitment into the Army began after a gap of two years, and even then, their future remains uncertain. They questioned the administration and asked what would happen to their future if they were not retained after four years.

Reservations No roll-back of Agnipath, all concessions pre-planned: Defence Ministry

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence on Sunday stated that the Agnipath scheme would not be rolled back, saying that such changes had been long overdue since the armed services sought to bring in more youth and experience. It further added that the reservations for "Agniveers" announced by different ministries were pre-planned and not in response to the protests after the policy was launched.