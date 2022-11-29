Entertainment

K-pop group Loona's Chuu breaks silence on her eviction

South Korean singer breaks silence on her eviction from Loona

South Korean singer Chuu broke her silence and took to Instagram to speak about the ongoing issue with her former girl group Loona. This statement from the singer came days after the official statement from her company BlockBerry Creative which announced Chuu's eviction from Loona. This has led to a lot of fuss among fans and now the singer has finally spoken about it.

Why does this story matter?

Chuu promised to share another note regarding her position

Chuu took to Instagram Stories and wrote in Korean that she has not received any official contact from the agency regarding her dismissal. She assured her fans that she has not done anything wrong and said, "I'm currently grasping the situation..." She thanked her fans for their concern and said that she will be sharing another note regarding her current position in the group.

Apparently, nine other members of Loona have filed injunctions

Reportedly, nine members of Loona—HeeJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye­—had filed injunctions requesting the validity of their contracts with BlockBerry Creative to be suspended, following Chuu's removal. The agency has reportedly denied the speculations. As per a report by Soompi, the members of Loona did not release any statement to not curb the group's image.

Why had BlockBerry Creative expelled Chuu?

The agency's official statement read, "We are releasing a statement to notify fans that we have decided that our agency artist Chuu will be expelled and withdrawn as a member of LOONA as of November 25, 2022." Stating, "there have been lots of speculations about LOONA's Chuu this past year," they added the agency didn't speak before in order to not hamper group's growth.