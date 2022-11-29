Entertainment

Indian celebrities take sides on Lapid's 'The Kashmir Files' comments

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 29, 2022, 12:25 pm 2 min read

Indian celebrities took sides on Nadav Lapid's comments

Social media erupted after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid called Vivek Agnihotri-directed The Kashmir Files "propaganda" and termed it "vulgar" and inappropriate for the competition category. The film which sparked polarizing opinions has again got the house divided. Many Indian celebrities took to Twitter both in support and to criticize Lapid's statements. "Propaganda" is currently trending on Twitter as celebrities and journalists speak their minds.

Why does this story matter?

The Kashmir Files premiered earlier this year and grabbed the eyeballs of citizens. The film started off slow at the box office but picked up with the word of mouth.

The house was divided—one criticized the film and the other praised the film.

Later, the film became a part of many controversies and many engaged in banter on Twitter with the director.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit demanded apology from Lapid

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit questioned Lapid's selection as jury head. He tweeted to Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur to make Lapid tender an apology for rubbing salt on Kashmiri Pandits' wounds. He also stated, "Depicting the genocide of 3 lakh #KashmiriHindus cannot be called vulgar. I as a filmmaker and a #KashmiriPandit condemn this shameless act of abuse towards victims of terrorism."

Ranvir Shorey called it 'political opportunism'

Actor Ranvir Shorey slammed the filmmaker and said that the language used by him to describe the film makes him incompetent to become a jury member. He also called it "political opportunism" and said, "...it reeks of politics." Anupam Kher condemned Lapid's statements and called them a pre-planned thing. Director Agnihotri issued a cryptic message following the jury head's comments at IFFI.

The singling out of a film and the language used to describe it is completely unbecoming of a film jury or critic. It reeks of politics. Cinema has always been the harbinger of truth change, not an agent to stifle or snuff it. Shameful display of political opportunism at #IFFI. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) November 28, 2022

Journalists and actors supported Lapid's statements

Journalist Rana Ayyub shared her Washington Post Opinion article she wrote after watching the film. She tweeted, "Nadav Lapid said what should have been spoken by Bollywood artists, filmmakers, and those who headed the censor board in India." Actor Prakash Raj tweeted, "SHAME is official now...#justasking" Politically-vocal actor Swara Bhaskar shared the news and tweeted, "Apparently it's pretty clear to the world..."