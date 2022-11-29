Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Here's how VFX is different from CGI

Everything you need to know about how the difference between VFX and CGI

Over the decades, the experience of filmmaking has changed drastically. Filmmakers have been working tirelessly on presenting films that are visually impressive. And for this, they have been banking on visual effects, including CGI. While Hollywood is already way ahead in the visual effects race, Indian cinema is slowly catching up. But VFX and CGI aren't the same; here's how they are different.

Why are visual effects important?

Visual effects (VFX) are like the freedom to filmmakers which lets them narrate their stories in ways they like. These effects are used to create computerized imagery such as live-action footage or more realistic environments which are practically impossible to capture on film. With the introduction of easy-to-use and affordable animation and compositing software, it has become easier for independent filmmakers to create films.

CGI: All you need to know

Many people often confuse VFX and CGI as the same. While VFX is an acronym for visual effects, CGI or Computer Generated Images are a part of VFX. CGI forms an integral part of VFX which helps in creating digital works such as 2D and 3D models, illustrations, and digital images. Basically, CGI is anything that can be created digitally on a computer platform.

The difference between VFX and CGI

As mentioned, the basic difference is that CGI is a part of VFX. Once components have been created using CGI, VFX is used to shape those images in the final stage. But it is also possible to create CGI and VFX independently. While VFX is created using specially developed software, CGI images built on digital platforms do not require sophisticated software.

Timing is crucial for VFX and not for CGI

While creating VFX, time plays a crucial role. In the initial stage, VFX is prepared and sketched; it's finalized in postproduction, all of which is controlled by a visual effects manager. However, in CGI, users do not have to worry about timing or selecting a particular supervisor. Computer animation is also a part of CGI and almost every company uses the CGI method today.

Some finest examples of VFX-heavy films of the 21st Century

Whether it is Yoda lifting a ship wing with his mind, Harry Potter flying on a broomstick, or Pi's fight with Richard Parker, various films have left us impressed with their VFX. Examples include Avatar, Gravity, Life of Pi, Inception, Ex Machina, Lord Of The Rings, the Harry Potter franchise, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.