Entertainment

'The Kashmir Files': Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Nadav Lapid's comments

'The Kashmir Files': Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Nadav Lapid's comments

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Nov 29, 2022, 10:41 am 2 min read

Vivek Agnihotri had this to say about IFFI jury chief's comments on his 'The Kashmir Files'

International Film Festival of India jury head Nadav Lapid created an uproar in the nation after his closing note at the 53rd edition of the festival on Monday. Lapid called The Kashmir Files "vulgar" and "propaganda," expressing his shock at the film's inclusion in the competition category. Soon, the jury board distanced itself from Lapid's "personal opinion." Now, director Vivek Agnihotri has reacted.

Why does this story matter?

The Kashmir Files was released in March this year and grabbed the eyeballs of citizens. The film started off slow at the box office but picked up with the word of mouth.

The house was divided and there were two sets of people—one who criticized the film and the other who praised the film.

Later, the movie became a part of many controversies.

'Truth is the most dangerous thing,' noted Agnihotri

Taking to his Twitter handle, The Kashmir Files helmer Vivek Agnihotri left a simple message, without taking any names on Tuesday. He wrote, "GM [most possibly, 'Good morning'] Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie." He added the hashtag "Creative Consciousness" to the tweet. Earlier, TKF actor Anupam Kher had commented on the issue too.

Check out Agnihotri's subtle reaction here

GM.



Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 29, 2022

This is what Anupam Kher had said

To recall, Kher's performance as a Kashmiri Pandit who loses his all because of the exodus from Kashmir Valley in the 1990s was widely lauded. Reacting to the Israeli filmmaker's remarks, the veteran actor said, "May God give him wisdom. If the holocaust is right, then the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is also right." Many notable Israeli political figures also criticized Lapid's comments.

Israel's ambassador to India slammed Lapid

Israel's ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, wrote an open letter to Lapid on Twitter. "You have abused in the worst way the Indian invitation to chair the panel of judges at @IFFIGoa as well as the trust, respect, and warm hospitality they have bestowed on you," wrote Gilon. Indian Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur was seen retweeting Gilon's tweets, expressing his support.

Former Israeli ambassador to India Daniel Carmon had this to say

An unfortunate comment which reflects his own and only his own views and total lack of basic sensitivity or knowledge of what he talked about. https://t.co/zRY7t6a1bk — Daniel Carmon🇮🇱 (@danielocarmon) November 29, 2022