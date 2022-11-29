Entertainment

IFFI jury distances itself from chief's 'The Kashmir Files' comments

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 29, 2022, 10:02 am 2 min read

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid called 'The Kashmiri Files' propaganda and 'vulgar'

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid criticized Vivek Agnihotri-directed The Kashmir Files during the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India. The filmmaker called it "propaganda." He also expressed his shock and said that he was disturbed by its inclusion in the competition category. This comment sparked a nationwide debate and the festival jury distanced itself by calling the comments Lapid's "personal opinion."

Why does this story matter?

The Kashmir Files was released earlier this year and grabbed the eyeballs of citizens. The film started off slow at the box office but picked up with the word of mouth.

The house was divided and there were two sets of people—one who criticized the film and the other who praised the film.

Later, the movie became a part of many controversies.

Lapid's opinion on 'The Kashmir Files'

Lapid addressed the audience and said that the jury was shocked to see Agnihotri's film and called it "inappropriate" for the competition category. He also stated, "I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life."

'TKF' actor Anupam Kher slammed Lapid

Another jury member, filmmaker Sudipto Sen tweeted that Lapid's speech was his opinion and not of the jury. He also mentioned the parameters of judging a film at the festival. Actor Anupam Kher said that the "toolkit gang" became active and condemned Lapid's comments. Kher called it pre-planned and said, "If the holocaust is right, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is right too."

'The Kashmiri Files' in a nutshell

The Kashmiri Files was released on March 11, and it revolves around the killing and the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 from the Valley. The cast includes Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi among others. This film was banned in Singapore for the "one-sided portrayal of Muslims." This venture was lauded by PM Modi, Amit Shah, and was made tax-free in many BJP-led states.