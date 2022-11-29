Entertainment

'Freddy,' 'Vaathi': All major Indian movies releasing in December 2022

Here are all major Indian movies releasing in December 2022

November is nearing its end, and December will be over in a jiffy with all the festive vibes. To make things more engaging a whole lot of new Indian movies are arriving in December. While Bollywood has the most number of new movie releases in December, South Indian movies are comparatively fewer. Take a look at all the new films arriving in December 2022.

'Freddy,' 'An Action Hero,' 'India Lockdown' clashing on December 2

Other than a few movies like Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and the recent Drishyam 2, almost all Bollywood movies in 2022 were duds. In December, some promising movies are being released. India Lockdown, Freddy, and An Action Hero will be released on December 2. Salaam Venky will premiere on December 9. Cirkus and Merry Christmas will clash on December 23.

'Vaathi,' 'Pathu Thala,' 'Agilan' are gearing up for release

Movies like Vikram and Ponniyin Selvan I have taken Kollywood to the global audience. Only a few major movies will be released in December. This includes Dha Dha (December 9), Pathu Thala (December 14), Vaathi (December 17), and Agilan (December 23). Borrder, Driver Jamuna, and Walking Talking Strawberry Icecream will also be released in December. Their release dates haven't been announced yet.

'Kushi' and 'HIT 2' will arrive in December

Telugu cinema saw a humongous success in the form of SS Rajamouli's RRR. The most recent biggie GodFather was also received well by fans. In December, we will see the release of movies including the second installment of HIT (December 2), which will clash with Keeravani. Both Kushi and 18 Pages will hit the marquee on December 23.

'Gold' is finally releasing next month

Kannada cinema will see four movies clashing on December 2. These include Thimayya & Thimayya, Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage, Dushtakoota, and Vasanthi Nalidaga. As far as Mollywood is concerned, Mohanlal's Alone is one of the major movies confirmed to be released in December. It will be released on December 2. Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara's Gold will premiere on December 1.