Happy birthday Fawad Khan! Looking back at 'Kapoor & Sons'

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan turned 41 on Tuesday

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan swayed fans with his skills in both India and Pakistan. Indian viewers got the first glimpse of the actor in Zindagi Gulzar Hai and the show was loved for his portrayal of Zaroon. He has a massive fan following especially for his drop-dead-gorgeous looks and charming personality. The actor turns 41 today and here's remembering his best Hindi film performance.

Why does this story matter?

India and Pakistan have always been in political turmoil. First, the countries refused to play cricket against each other, and then a few years later, Pakistani actors were banned to act in Indian films.

Though art knows no boundaries, the Indian film industry lost some great Pakistani actors and their acting potentials like Khan, Ali Zafar, Mahira Khan, and many more.

'Kapoor & Sons' in a nutshell

Shakun Batra's family drama revolves around a dysfunctional middle-class family and celebrated both frailties and forgiveness. From a marriage falling apart to brothers at dire straits, this film is layered with each character having shades of grey. Bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, this film is not like the family drama Johar is famous for making. This subtle drama makes it more relatable.

Khan's portrayal of Rahul Kapoor

Khan's character was rejected by many actors as they did not want to play a gay character. Saif Ali Khan still regrets passing this role. Khan plays the role of Rahul Kapoor who is a successful novelist and the apple of everyone's eye in the family. His character is multilayered and he is tired of being perfect and is constantly prickled by it.

More about the film

Shot in Coonoor, the film adds a serene feel and every actor was too good. The dialogues were closer to reality and their portrayal was relatable to all the viewers. Among all, Rishi Kapoor's portrayal of Amarjeet Kapoor, the 90-year-old Kapoor grandpa was hilarious, warm, and loved by all. The film deals with themes of financial struggles, adultery, betrayal, and forgiveness.