Entertainment

Arijit Singh's concert ticket prices stump netizens, hilarious memes follow

Arijit Singh's concert ticket prices stump netizens, hilarious memes follow

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 28, 2022, 06:47 pm 2 min read

Arijit Singh's Pune concert tickets price go up to a whopping Rs. 16L!

Arijit Singh has again become the talk of the town, as his Pune concert ticket rates went up to Rs. 16 lakh per ticket! This ticket is for a premium lounge and netizens seemed to be upset with these absurd rates. Fans have been taking a dig at Singh on Twitter. The Bollywood singer has a series of concerts lined up across India.

Why does this story matter?

Bollywood has seen the rise of one singer every decade. Be it Kumar Sanu in '90s or Mohit Chauhan in 2000s. There are few singers like Kishore Kumar who attains legendary status with time.

Singh is touted to attain the same status according to fans. The singer has been a constant in almost all films of the last decade.

Which tickets cost Rs. 16 lakh?

Fans are always eager to listen to their favorite artists. Singh has concerts lined up at end of 2022 and early 2023 in India. In his Pune concert, ticket prices went up to Rs. 16L for the premium lounge. The minimum ticket price is Rs. 999 which is in the standing area. As per the booking website, each lounge has 40 seats.

Fans' reactions to the ticket prices

Fans have taken to Twitter and it's raining memes. A user asked if Singh will be giving a personal performance at their homes. Another said, "Yahan Spotify premium ke paise nahi hai Arijit ki concert k liye kaha se lau," which translates to "Here, we don't have money to subscribe to Spotify premium. From where do I get money to buy Arijit's concert ticket?"

Check out an honest fan's tweet here

Singh's take on live performances

The Channa Mereya singer once said that he treats a live concert as an exam as he has to thoroughly prepare for it and then only he performs for his listeners. He also added that like any other live performance, there are chances of making mistakes, which makes him extra careful and alert. His multiple-city concert list includes Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Bangalore.