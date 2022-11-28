Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson reveals Warner didn't want Henry Cavill's Superman return

Written by Divya Bhonsale Nov 28, 2022, 06:27 pm 2 min read

Dwayne Johnson has revealed a new detail about Henry Cavill's return as Superman (Photo Credit: Flickr/Giri Trisanto)

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson continues to bask in the success of Black Adam which was released in October. The film also marked the return of Henry Cavill as Superman. While the DC fans were thrilled to see Cavill back in the superhero suit, Johnson made a shocking revelation about how Warner Bros. wasn't initially willing to bring him back.

Cavill's first Superman film, Man of Steel was released in 2013. Following its success, he went on to act in Zack Synder's Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). Superman was seen in Shazam! (2018) but Cavill's face was not shown.

However, his return to Black Adam was one of the major highlights of the film.

Here's how Superman's cameo came into the picture

Taking to Twitter recently, Johnson revealed that he wanted Black Adam to be "the most powerful, unstoppable force in the DC universe." To achieve that, he explained how he needed to bring back DC's most popular superhero (read Superman) to the screen. And that is when he started convincing the makers to rope in Henry Cavill for an important cameo in the film.

Johnson 'fought hard' for Cavill’s return

He then revealed that Warner Bros. was not willing to have Cavill back as Superman. Johnson said that though the studio was "inexplicably and inexcusably" unwilling for it, he wasn't going to take no for an answer. "There's no viable logical way that you can attempt to build the DC Universe with the most powerful force and the greatest superhero of all time," he said.

Sayin’ thank ya so much from my ol’ pick up truck for all the amazing #BlackAdam support and reactions

#1 movie on iTunes 🔥

We’ll remain in theaters as well throughout the holidays 🎅🏾⚡️

Also wanted to give ya some #Superman info 👊🏾

Happy 🦃🍿 pic.twitter.com/WyGa49J7Dr — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 23, 2022

Cavill confirmed new 'Superman' film

Meanwhile, soon after his cameo in the Johnson-starrer, Cavill took to social media to confirm that he is now working with Warner Bros. on a new Superman movie. On the other hand, Jaume Collet-Serra's directorial Black Adam collected $378.1M at the global box office, reportedly. In India, the film is said to have collected Rs. 6.8 crore on its opening day.