Manjima Mohan ties knot with Gautham Karthik; Mani Ratnam attends

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 28, 2022, 04:50 pm 2 min read

Malayalam actor Manjima Mohan married Tamil actor Gautham Karthik

Malayalam actor Manjima Mohan married Tamil actor Gautham Karthik in a private ceremony attended by close family members and friends. The newly-wedded couple took to Instagram to post photos from their wedding and inform the fans. Several Kollywood celebrities graced the wedding with their presence. Mohan took to Instagram to inform the fans about their love story on October 31.

Why does this story matter?

There has been a wedding spree in the tinsel town post-pandemic. From Bollywood to Kollywood, the favorite stars are getting married to their respective partners.

Fans across social media have been very eager for such updates and showered love on their favorite stars.

One such wedding was of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The couple got married earlier this year.

Attendees and fan reaction

Kollywood celebrities like Mani Ratnam, Vikram Prabhu, Gautham Menon, Sivakumar, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, Ashok Selvan, RK Suresh, Nikki Galrani, and Aadhi were invited to the intimate wedding. They came to bless the couple. As the couple posted photos, fans showered their love in the comments. Twitter and Instagram got flooded with the couple's photos. A fan tweeted, "Newly married cute couple," and posted their photos.

Karthik-Mohan's 'Love Storiyaan'

Karthik and Mohan worked together in M Muthaiah's 2019 political thriller Devarattam. Reportedly, the actors became friends on the sets and fell in love. Mohan addressed him as her "guardian angel" and stated, "You taught me to accept my flaws and to be myself more often. And the best thing I love about you is how much you love me for who I am!"

Both have exciting projects coming up

Mohan started off as a child artist in the early 2000s. Her recent release was FIR. She is currently filming October 31st Ladies Night, a bilingual film—Tamil and Telugu. Karthik is the grandson of actor R Muthuraman. His recent release was Yutha Satham. He is gearing up for his December release Pathu Thala and currently filming 16 August 1947.