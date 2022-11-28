Entertainment

'Cirkus' teaser: Ranveer Singh's gang takes you back to 1960s

'Cirkus' teaser: Ranveer Singh's gang takes you back to 1960s

Written by Divya Bhonsale Nov 28, 2022, 03:08 pm 3 min read

The trailer for Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' will release on December 2

A teaser-cum-trailer announcement of Rohit Shetty's comedy of errors, Cirkus, was released on Monday by the makers. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the teaser showcases the film's ensemble cast which spells out its USP and why it's good that it's set in the "simple" life of the 1960s. Cirkus marks the second collaboration between Singh and Shetty after Simmba.

Why does this story matter?

Shetty's upcoming film Cirkus is one of the highly anticipated films in Hindi cinema. The film's principal photography had reportedly begun in November 2020 in Mumbai but was halted in April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After several delays, its filming was finally wrapped up on November 16. Fans of Singh and Shetty have eagerly been awaiting its release.

'Cirkus' trailer will release on December 2

With the release of the teaser, the makers of Cirkus announced that its official trailer will be released on Friday, December 2. Cirkus, which is eyeing a Christmas release, will hit the cinema halls on December 23. Meanwhile, the teaser did not show anything from the film except for its cast seated outside a circus, narrating how life in the '60s was simple.

Get ready for some rib-tickling dialogues

The teaser gives glimpses of some rib-tickling dialogues that the film will offer along with some inside jokes. Shetty's Golmaal actor Mukesh Tiwari repeats one of his popular lines in the teaser: "Jaldi bata subah Panvel nikalna hai (Say quickly, need to leave for Panvel in the morning)." Along with this, the presence of Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra also adds to the flavor.

Watch the teaser here

A riot of comic actors

Cirkus has a great line-up of actors including Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma. While Singh's double role in the film will multiply the fun, having popular actors on board such as Vrajesh Hirjee, Tiku Talsania, Ashwini Kalsekar, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, and Brajendra Kala, among others, also promises the viewers of a great comedy film which will leave everyone in splits.

Inspired by William Shakespeare's 'A Comedy of Errors'

Cirkus is an Indian adaptation of William Shakespeare's popular writing piece, A Comedy of Errors. Apart from this, if media reports are to be believed then Cirkus is also based on 1982's hit film Angoor which starred Sanjeev Kapoor in the lead role. Interestingly, Angoor itself was a remake of Do Dooni Chaar (1968), which was loosely based on A Comedy of Errors.