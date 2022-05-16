Entertainment

Box-office overview: How are 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' performing?

Box-office overview: How are 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' performing?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 16, 2022, 04:11 pm 2 min read

How are the recently released biggies performing at the box office?

This year has been an eventful one for the entertainment industry. The success streak that started with Gangubai Kathiawadi and Valimai, has been maintained by the pan Indian releases RRR and KGF: Chapter 2. And now, three major films namely Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar have been released. So how are they performing? Let's discuss.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mahesh Babu is back on the big screens with Sarkaru Vaari Paata after more than two years (he was previously seen in 2020's Sarileru Neekevvaru).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the second film with Strange playing the central character.

And Jayeshbhai Jordaar is the first outing of Ranveer Singh of the year.

So, all three films have varying appeals.

#1 Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer surpassed 'RRR' in India

Well, it looks like Marvel's Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is keeping up with the legacy created by Spider-Man: No Way Home globally. In India, the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has reportedly surpassed SS Rajamouli's RRR at the box office. The film, which hit the big screens on May 6, has managed to collect a whopping Rs. 104.74 crore until Friday (May 13).

#2 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' easily soared into Rs. 100 crore club

Sarkaru Vaari Paata hit the screens on May 12 i.e., right before the weekend. Enjoying the advantage of releasing before the weekend, the film has easily joined the Rs. 100 crore club by minting Rs. 131.55 crore so far. Also starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has joined other successful films of Tollywood this year, including Bheemla Nayak and Acharya.

#3 Ranveer Singh's film is seriously lagging behind

Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar had a disappointing Sunday as its estimated gross in the weekend was between Rs. 3.95 to Rs. 4.15 crore. Released on May 13, the film started off with a dismal Rs. 3.25 crore on its opening day. Its gross opening weekend collection is Rs. 11.30 crore. The film is facing stiff competition from Doctor Strange 2 and KGF: Chapter 2.