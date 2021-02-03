After months of wait, Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi may finally arrive in theaters this April. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Kumar's cop movie, directed by Rohit Shetty, will be out on April 2, 2021, coinciding with the occasion of Good Friday. The makers are currently in discussion with theater owners about the release of the movie. Here are more details on this.

Official release date will be announced soon

However, the release date has not been announced officially. A source revealed, "The makers want to solve all the issues cropping up like payment of VPF (virtual print fee), revenue sharing, shortening of the window between OTT and theatrical release, etc. with the exhibitors (sic)."

Release date will be announced in grand fashion, source says

Just like the trailer launch event, the makers are reportedly planning to announce the release date of the movie in a grand fashion. "The team plans to announce the release date in a grand fashion. It'll surely be something to watch out for. After all, this is the first big film of Bollywood to release post-lockdown (sic)," the source added.

Details Earlier, the movie was slated for release in 2020

This new addition to Shetty's cop universe was originally slated for release on March 24, 2020, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We've decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience...And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right (sic)," its team had said.

Movie 'Simmba,' 'Singham' have special appearances in the movie

Sooryavanshi will also feature actors Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sikandar Kher in significant roles. It also has cameos by the stars of previous movies in the franchise - Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, something the fans have been eagerly waiting for. The movie has been produced by Shetty, in association with the Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

Do you know? Recently, Centre allowed theaters to function with full occupancy