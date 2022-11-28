Entertainment

Vikram Bhatt is suffering from Fibromyalgia; extends support to Samantha

Nov 28, 2022

Vikram Bhatt opened up about his 18-year-long ongoing battle with Fibromyalgia

Director Vikram Bhatt opened up about his 18-year-long ongoing battle with Fibromyalgia and spoke in support of Samantha Ruth Prabhu who recently opened up about her battle with Myositis. Bhatt spoke about his health condition during an interview with the Bombay Times. He got moved by Prabhu's post and wanted to break his silence and show support to people suffering from rare disorders.

Why does this story matter?

In the recent past, many celebrities have opened up about their health issues and have helped in spreading awareness.

In a country like India, everyone is cinema obsessed and looks up to their favorite actors and celebrities as demigods.

These demigods speaking about their health issues as a chink in their armors help the fans to relate with them and take necessary precautions.

What is Fibromyalgia?

Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition that leads to muscle pain. It also affects the sleep cycle, memory, and mood of a person suffering from it. It is also often accompanied by fatigue. As of now, there is no medical cure for this health condition. One needs to lead a restricted and healthy lifestyle and regular therapy helps to keep things in control.

What did Bhatt say about his condition?

Bhatt told the Bombay Times that every individual processes pain differently and for him, the threshold is very low due to his medical condition. He said, "There are days when you have flare-ups, and there are days when you are better. Only metaphysical things like meditation or good sleep can help." He expressed his gratitude toward his support system and extended support to Prabhu.

Where did we see Bhatt, Prabhu last?

Bhatt's recent release was Judaa Hoke Bhi starring Akshay Oberoi and Aindrita Ray, a supernatural horror film which was bankrolled by Mahesh Bhatt. This was India's first film to be shot in a virtual production studio, using unreal engine technology. Meanwhile, Prabhu's recent release Yashoda was accepted well by the fans. She has Shaakuntalam lined up for release. Currently, she is filming Kushi.