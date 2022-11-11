Lifestyle

Cooking diaries: Try your hand at these 5 hazelnut recipes

Hazelnuts increase muscle strength and promotes your heart health

Loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, fiber, and protein, hazelnuts are mostly cultivated in Turkey, Italy, Spain, and the United States. They have a sweet, rich, and nutty flavor, and can be a great addition to chocolate spreads, milkshakes, desserts, and even some savory dishes. These nuts increase muscle strength, promotes your heart health, and improves cognitive function. Here are five hazelnut recipes.

Crunchy and freshly baked Hazelnut cookies

Sift together flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder in a bowl. Add hazelnut paste and butter, and knead into a stiff dough. Gradually, add some milk to the mixture and knead again to make a smooth dough. Make small-sized balls and place them on a butter-greased baking tray. Flatten the balls and bake in a preheated oven at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown.

Gooey and tasty Chocolate hazelnut gujiya

Mix together refined flour and desi ghee to make a dough. Mix together dark chocolate chunks, milk chocolate pieces, castor sugar, hazelnut paste, and melted butter. Place this mixture over a double boiler. Now make gujiya shapes out of the dough using a mold and add the chocolate filling inside. Refrigerate for an hour and fry the gujiyas. Serve immediately.

Easy to make Hazelnut cake

This hazelnut cake is super-easy to make and can be eaten as a dessert after a wholesome meal. Sieve together maida, baking powder, and sugar in a microwaveable bowl. Whisk an egg in another bowl. Add refined oil and Nutella to it and mix well. Add the egg mixture to the dry ingredient mix and combine everything well. Microwave for two-three minutes and serve.

Smooth and luscious Hazelnut pudding

Whisk together whole eggs and egg yolk. Keep it aside. Blend together chopped dark chocolate, vanilla extract, and butter. Whisk together milk, heavy cream, brown sugar, granulated sugar, cornstarch, kosher salt, and cocoa powder in a pot. Add egg mixture to it, whisk well, and let it simmer. Blend this chocolate mixture with hazelnut extract until smooth. Refrigerate and serve cold.

Sweet pancakes Hazelnut and cinnamon pancakes

Toast hazelnuts for seven to 10 minutes until golden and then finely chop them. Mix together all-purpose flour, sugar, cinnamon, whole wheat flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Separately, whisk together eggs, butter, and buttermilk. Stir the egg mixture into the flour mixture. Add the hazelnuts and stir well. Cook a spoonful of the batter in an oil-greased pan for two minutes. Serve.