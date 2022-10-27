Lifestyle

What is a Juice Cleanse? Here's everything you should know

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 27, 2022, 05:51 pm 3 min read

Nothing but juices all day! Juice cleanse is another diet fad that has been gaining popularity among health freaks from across the world. Those who practice this cleansing method, prepare and sip on fresh fruit and vegetable juices the entire day (sometimes even three days in a row) to detoxify their system. From the concept to its pros and cons, let's understand juice cleanse.

Concept Juice cleanse is also known as juice fast

Juice cleanse is a detox diet and is also known as juice fast. During the cleanse, one consumes only freshly-made vegetable or fruit juices for a short interval of time, usually spanning from one to three days. Many believe that drinking juices can flood their body with nutrients and flush out toxins. They also deem juice cleansing as a natural detoxifying process.

Preparation and tips You consume juices slowly instead of gulping them down

Juice cleanse advocates believe that the human body absorbs nutrients readily when they are in a liquid state. It is also recommended to slowly sip on your favorite juice instead of chugging them down. This optimizes nutrient intake. Typically, you may consume juices after a few hours' gaps, with the final beverage of the day at least three hours before you hit the sack.

Accompaniments Do light physical exercises, practice meditation, and take naps

When on a juice cleanse detox, it is best to indulge in some light physical exercises as that may help in blood circulation. Additionally, you can also practice meditation, mindful breathing, or diaphragmatic breathing to allow your mind to rest during the fast. People also take plenty of rest, short naps, and go to bed a little earlier than usual.

Pros Juice cleanse reduces dehydration, eliminates toxins, and improves digestion

Since fruits and veggies are rich in a variety of nutrients, drinking fresh juices can offer you a host of benefits. Juice cleanse can help you stay hydrated throughout the day by restoring lost nutrients and fluid intake. It also helps in cleaning your system as most fruits and vegetables act as natural detoxifiers. Raw juice contains enzymes good for the gut.

Cons Kidney stones, low BP, and unhealthy eating may occur

Consuming nothing but juices can pose some serious health issues. Many juices are made from dark, leafy greens that are high in oxalate, which develop kidney stones. Since juices are low in calories, this cleanse fad is not advised for pregnant women and diabetic people as it may affect their blood sugar levels. The weight lost during a juice cleanse is only temporary.