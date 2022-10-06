Lifestyle

5 recipes with hidden veggies that are perfect for kids

5 recipes with hidden veggies that are perfect for kids

Written by Sneha Das Oct 06, 2022, 05:52 pm 2 min read

These healthy recipes have the goodness of veggies packed in them

Kids hate vegetables and most parents struggle to get their little ones to take a bite, almost on a regular basis. Since vegetables are packed with nutrients they are a must-have for children. Here we have a solution for you. If you cannot directly feed them veggies, sneak them into various dishes for a healthy twist. Check out these recipes with hidden veggies.

Healthy twist Cauliflower mac and cheese

Boil some water with salt. Add cauliflower florets to the boiling water and cook for five minutes. Drain and pat dry the cauliflower. Spread the cauliflower on a greased baking dish. Simmer heavy cream, mustard, and cream cheese in a saucepan. Add cheddar cheese, garlic, pepper, and salt and whisk well. Pour over the cauliflower, top with more cheese, and bake for 15 minutes.

Healthy muffins Carrot muffins

Blend together flour, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, baking soda, ginger, and nutmeg. Add grated carrots, raisins tossed in flour, and chopped walnuts, and mix well. Combine together maple syrup, oil, eggs, yogurt, and vanilla extract. Add the wet ingredients to the flour mixture and combine well. Pour the batter into greased muffin cups, sprinkle sugar on top, and bake for 15 minutes. Enjoy!

Sweet and savory Sweet potato dosa

Soak rice in water for two hours. Grind together coconut, tamarind, coriander seeds, jaggery, green chilies, salt, and cumin seeds. Add the drained rice and grind again. Dip thinly-sliced sweet potato in the batter and place them on the center of an oil-smeared dosa griddle. Pour batter along the edge to get the shape of the dosa, cover and cook. Serve with coconut chutney.

Colorful and sweet Beetroot laddoos

Heat milk in a pan, add grated beetroot to it, and cook for some time. Once the beetroot is cooked, add grated jaggery and mix well. Cook for some time till the mixture thickens. Add ghee, elaichi powder, and chopped almonds and mix well. Let the mixture cool. Shape into laddoos, coat them with desiccated coconut, garnish with nuts and serve.

Healthy nuggets Eggplant nuggets

Peel the skin of the eggplant and cut it into small square shapes. Mix the eggplant squares with pepper and salt and keep aside. Mix together flour, salt, and a little pepper in a bowl. Crack an egg in another bowl. Roll the nuggets in the flour mix, dip in the egg, and finally in some breadcrumbs and deep fry them. Serve hot.