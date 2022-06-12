Lifestyle

5 delicious laddoo recipes you must try

Written by Sneha Das Jun 12, 2022, 09:37 pm 2 min read

Who doesn't love gorging on some delicious and colorful laddoos? They are a staple sweet during most Hindu festivals, especially Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi. Made with dry fruits and desi ghee, it is hard to stop at just one. It is believed that Indian physician, Susruta, treated surgical patients by using til laddoos as an antiseptic. Here are five delicious laddoo recipes.

#1 Besan ke laddoo

Usually made during festive times, besan ke laddoo is prepared using gram flour, sugar, and loads of ghee. Stir fry gram flour in ghee for 30 minutes. Add sugar and cardamom and mix well. Shape the mixture into round balls and press hard to smoothen down the surface. Garnish the laddoos with pistachios and almonds and serve. You can store them for four-six weeks.

#2 Til laddoo

Packed with iron and calcium, til laddoos are made with sesame seeds, jaggery, and cardamom powder and have a nutty aroma. Dry roast peanuts, sesame seeds, and coconut, and grate some jaggery. Grind the roasted ingredients with cardamom and grated jaggery. Add ghee and grind the mix again. Roll the mixture in the shape of round balls and store in an airtight container.

#3 Oats and dry fruits laddoo

If you are looking for a healthy and nutritious laddoo recipe, then try these oats and dry fruit laddoos. Dry roast oats and chopped cashew nuts. Heat up some chopped almonds, pistachios, cashews, and walnuts. Blend together oats, dried fruits, and cinnamon powder. Add rock sugar, crushed cornflakes, and dry roasted cashew nuts and mix well. Roll into round balls and serve.

#4 Boondi ke laddoo

Mix gram flour with water to prepare a thin batter. Heat oil in a wok. Fill a strainer with the batter and tap it on the wok so that small boondis fall into the oil. Make sugar syrup and infuse saffron and orange food color into it. Combine boondis, dry fruits, syrup, and cardamom. Cover and leave for some time before making the laddoos.

#5 Coconut laddoo

Saute khoya and let it melt to form a paste. Roast cashews and almonds in ghee. Next, saute desiccated coconut until light brown. Add condensed milk and mix well. Then, add khoya paste and mix again. Make small round balls out of the mixture and put roasted almonds and cashews inside each ball. Roll the laddoos in roasted desiccated coconut and serve.