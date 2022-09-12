Lifestyle

5 different dal recipes you must try at home

Written by Sneha Das Sep 12, 2022

These dal recipes are healthy, nutritious, and wholesome.

One of the most common dishes in India, dal is flavorful, simple, and packed with essential nutrients which makes it a wholesome meal. You can find it in several varieties like masoor, channa, moong, urad, and toor. This Indian offering is also a rich source of dietary fiber and protein. Here are five wholesome dal recipes to try.

Punjabi staple dish Dal makhani

Cook urad dal along with water, salt, and ginger until tender. Saute shahi jeera and kasoori methi in butter. Add tomato puree, chili powder, sugar, and salt. Stir-fry for some time. Add cooked dal and boil for some time. Let it simmer until well blended. Add fresh cream, and mix well. Garnish with green chilies and serve hot with naan or paratha.

Tangy and sweet Gujarati dal

Add boiled toor dal and water to a wok. Add green chilies, kokum, jaggery, ginger, peanuts, potatoes, coriander leaves, and salt. Simmer until thick. Saute bay leaves, cumin seeds, cinnamon, methi dana, red chilies, kasoori methi, curry leaves, and cloves in ghee. Add sugar, salt, tomatoes, coriander powder, and turmeric. Mix well. Add this tempering to the dal, cook well, and serve.

Maharashtrian style dal Aamti

Pressure-cook yellow gram dal with water for three whistles. Next, grind the dal well. Saute coriander, cumin, mustard seeds, and curry leaves in oil. Add slit chilies, bay leaf, and cloves. Saute well. Add kokum water, turmeric paste, paav bhaji masala, and garam masala, and mix well. Add dal and boil on simmer for eight-10 minutes. Garnish with coriander and serve.

Bengali delicacy Dal kalai

Mix together urad dal, turmeric powder, water, and salt. Pressure cook for two whistles. Add water to the cooked dal and mix gently using a whisk. Saute slit green chilies and asafoetida in oil. Add a paste of fennel seeds, chopped ginger, and water. Cook well. Add cooked dal, salt, and water, mix and cook for three-four minutes. Serve hot with rice.

Flavorful and tasty Mixed dal

Mix together masoor dal, urad dal, yellow moong dal, salt, water, and turmeric powder. Pressure-cook for two whistles. Saute cumin seeds in oil. Add green chilis, onion, and ginger. Saute for a minute. Add tomatoes and cook for two minutes while stirring occasionally. Add the cooked dals, coriander, water, and a little salt. Mix well and cook for four minutes. Serve hot.