Want to gain weight? Here are some 5-minute recipes!

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 19, 2022, 05:35 pm 2 min read

If you're keen on gaining weight the healthy way, try out these five-minute recipes.

Gaining weight can be just as hard as losing weight is for others. And if you belong to the erstwhile population, we are sure you must have gotten advice (or even banters) to eat more. However, to gain weight, it's important to rather eat right. On that note, here are some weight gain recipes that will only take five minutes to prepare.

That's the 'whey' Chocolate banana nut smoothie

To make a chocolate banana nut smoothie, all you need is one banana, one scoop of chocolate whey protein, one tablespoon of peanut butter, and two cups of milk. As a matter of fact, this beverage offers about 400 to 600 calories, with a high amount of protein, minerals, and vitamins too. If you're lactose intolerant, you can replace dairy with soy milk.

Healthy Yogurt parfait

Yogurt is a relatively healthier option as it is loaded with fats, proteins, and carbohydrates. And yogurt parfait is something that scores high on flavor and is quick to prepare. To make this dish, you would require two cups of full-fat Greek yogurt, a handful of granola, and assorted berries. Mix them well and it's ready to be eaten.

Delicious Peanut butter jam sandwich

A peanut butter jam sandwich offers about 382 calories. You'd need two whole bread slices, two tablespoons of peanut butter, and one tablespoon of a jam you like. Place a bread slice and spread the peanut butter evenly on it. Next up, smear jam on the other slice of bread. Put them together and the sandwich is all ready to be bitten into.

Egg-ilicious! Avocado egg sandwich

One serving of an avocado egg sandwich offers 469 calories. You'd need two slices of whole wheat bread, 1/2 sliced avocado, two tablespoons mashed cottage cheese, two boiled eggs, and salt and pepper to taste. Toast the bread slices and spread cottage cheese on them. Add avocado slices and top them with boiled eggs. Sprinkle salt and pepper and club them. It's all done!

Cold dessert Chocolate peanut butter pudding

To make chocolate peanut butter pudding at home, you'd need two cups of full-fat Greek yogurt, 100% cocoa powder, peanut butter, sugar, or honey as sweeteners, and whey protein powder. You can use cocoa powder, sugar/honey, and whey protein powder to taste. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and whisk them to make the pudding. Refrigerate if needed and consume.