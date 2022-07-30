Lifestyle

National Cheesecake Day 2022: History, celebrations and more

Cheesecake is a light, creamy and sweet desert with a crusty base.

Observed on July 30 annually, National Cheesecake Day celebrates one of America's favorite desserts. A cheesecake is a sweet, creamy, thick, and pudding-like dessert usually made using fresh cheese, sugar, and eggs. It has a crust usually made from graham crackers, crushed cookies, or sponge cake. If you have a sweet tooth, this is the perfect occasion to enjoy this delicacy.

History History of the day

The history of cheesecakes can be traced back to ancient Greece where a similar kind of dessert was served to athletes. The earliest mention of cheesecake was by Greek physician Aegimus who had written a book on the art of cheesecake making. Over the centuries, the process of making cheesecakes evolved and different regions started making the dessert using different kinds of cheeses.

Celebration How to celebrate the day?

To celebrate this sweet day, grab a whole cheesecake from your nearby bakery and enjoy it all by yourself! You can also bake a classic cheesecake at home with simple ingredients like eggs, cream cheese, sugar, and some yummy toppings. Call over some friends and host a cheesecake gathering. Put the recipe on social media along with some pictures with the hashtag #NationalCheesecakeDay.

Facts Some unknown facts about cheesecake

You might consider cheesecake a kind of cheat dish, but it's healthier than chocolate cake. It contains a good amount of riboflavin, vitamin A, phosphorus, and protein. It is considered a torte and not a cake. Cheesecake used to be a popular wedding cake in ancient Greece, and the bride had to prepare and serve it to her husband as part of the tradition.

Recipe Here's an easy cheesecake recipe

Mix together coarsely crushed Marie biscuits, melted butter, and sugar. Spread the mixture into a base of a loose-bottomed cake tin and press well. Refrigerate for 30 minutes and keep aside. Blend together grated cottage cheese, curd, baking soda, grated nutmeg, raisins, and condensed milk. Pour this cheesecake mixture over the set biscuit base and bake in a preheated oven for 15 minutes. Enjoy!