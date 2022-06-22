Lifestyle

Man searching for flat on dating app goes viral

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 22, 2022, 05:28 pm 2 min read

Have you ever come across a unique profile on dating apps?(Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

What's the best you can get out of a dating app? You might meet your soulmate which may lead to your happily ever after. However, a man from Kerala had a very different understanding of the services provided by a dating app when he arrived in Mumbai. The man unequivocally mentions in his Bumble bio, "Not a sapiosexual. Looking for a flat in Mumbai."

Social media attention Viral on Twitter

A tweet with several screenshots from the profile went viral. While you have known Twitter to be the battleground for some ugly fights and arguments, with people bashing each other, the microblogging platform can be equally funny if you follow the right people! The tweet was shared by Ana de Amaras and has received over 2800 likes and 150 retweets.

Twitter Post Tweet

no YOU'RE looking for a soulmate on bumble, he's looking to rent a place in bombay pic.twitter.com/s9dfzM3Xfv — Ana de Aamras (@superachnural) June 15, 2022

Straight-foward Finding a place is his first priority

The man's Bumble bio reads, "not a sapiosexual, Looking for a flat in Mumbai." He also urges his "match" to swipe right only if they can help him find a place in the Western line since he doesn't know Hindi. "If you're in Mumbai and okay to help me to find a place to rent in the western line since I don't know Hindi."

Funny bio He is even open to giving you a brokerage

The man hailing from Kerala's Ernakulam has an incredible sense of humor as he mentions in the bio that he will not judge if the person asks him for brokerage. In case you're wondering if you could help him, he says that "the quickest way to his heart is to send him leads of non-brokerage properties in Andheri."

Metro city issues Cheap apartments are hard to find in Mumbai

Netizens humored his profile and info and agreed that it is indeed a tough task to secure a good rented apartment in Mumbai. The city has always been known to be expensive, and have a space crunch. Finding affordable accommodation in Mumbai, especially brokerage free, is next to impossible for those coming from elsewhere to work in Mumbai.