Lifestyle

How to throw a game party

How to throw a game party

Written by Sneha Das Jun 20, 2022, 12:41 pm 3 min read

A fun and exciting game party will not only entertain the adults but also the kids.

If you are planning to host a fun weekend party for your friends and family, then why not throw an interesting game party this time to surprise your guests. You can arrange for some classic games or try out something new that will make you laugh, have fun and be creative. Here's how you can throw a great game party.

Location Decide the location and prepare the guest list

First, decide the location where you want to host your game party. It can be indoors or outdoors depending on the games you choose. Throwing a party at home is affordable and flexible. You can also opt for local parks, board game cafes, or community centers if you want more space. Next, prepare a guest list depending on the space and seating arrangements.

Decoration Decorate the space to set the mood

No matter how colorful or exciting games you set up, a party is incomplete without a proper eye-catching decor that will get your guests talking. You can decorate the space with old classic games and light some scented candles to set the mood. Place mason jars filled with dice as centerpieces. Install bright lights and play some soft music in the background.

Food Decide the food

No matter how interesting games you put up, guests always look forward to some delicious and lip-smacking food and refreshing beverages at a party. You can prepare finger foods like sandwiches, nuggets, and french fries along with some delicious dips and mocktails. Also, plan some desserts like pastries, brownies, and cookies as well. You can use board game-themed plates to bring on the appetizers.

Games Finally, choose the right games

You can kick start your party by playing Never Have I Ever which begins with a person saying "Never Have I Ever" and ends with something they have never done. Truth and dare, classic board games, and card games are also party favorites. You can also play old-school favorites like musical chairs, dumb charades, pass the pillow, guess the song name, or scavenger hunt.

Board games Some popular indoor board games for parties

If you want to host a cozy indoor party for your small group of friends, then plan some iconic board games to revisit your childhood and relax your mind. You can play Scrabble which is an all-time favorite word game or play Monopoly which is a property-trading game. Ludo, chess, and carrom are also some fun games to play with your family and friends.