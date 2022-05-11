Lifestyle

5 royal family eating rules you were not aware of

Do you ever wonder whether the royals are like us or their habits are the same or different from the common man's? Well, the royals have to abide by certain strict food and eating protocols to maintain their long-standing traditions and high social status. Having royal chefs also makes it easy for them to have their picks. Here are some royal family eating rules.

#1 Prince Charles has strict rules for making his tea

Prince Charles prefers his tea prepared in a certain way. His tea is made using one teaspoon of loose tea leaves per cup in a teapot and an extra one for the pot. The water must be heated to 70 degree celsius for green tea and 100 degree celsius for Earl Grey. Organic honey must be added to the teapot and the cups well-arranged.

#2 The royals use napkins in a particular way

In order to prevent their expensive clothes from getting stained or ruined by food spills, the royal families fold their napkins in half and use the inside of the folded part to clean their faces. The fold also restricts people from noticing the mess they made while wiping their faces to clean the food. This tip is now followed by normal people as well.

#3 Garlic is a no-no and carbs are avoided at dinner

Garlic is completely banned from the royal table as it causes unpleasant breath which is considered bad manners while meeting new people. The same goes for onions as these vegetables can also cause a stinky breath. The Queen usually likes to have a healthy dinner. So, pasta, rice, potatoes, and carb-rich foods are avoided for dinners. Instead, she prefers eating fish, meat, or vegetables.

#4 Utensils are used to communicate with the staff

Leaving the room during dinner time is considered ill-mannered in the royal family. In case any member needs to use the washroom during dinner, he or she must cross their fork and knife on the plate to signal their waitstaff that they haven't finished eating yet. The staff can clean the plates if the fork and knife are placed at an eleven o'clock position.

#5 When the Queen finishes eating, everyone else must

When the Queen places her purse on the table during the dinner session, it means that every member of the royal family must complete the meal within five minutes. When she has finished eating, other members need to stop as well. She also leaves a tiny morsel on her plate to make the other members aware and push them to finish their meals.