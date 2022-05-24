Lifestyle

National Scavenger Hunt Day 2022: History, significance and more

Written by Sneha Das May 24, 2022, 09:32 am 2 min read

Scavenger hunts boost your observation skills. (Photo credit: Flickr)

National Scavenger Hunt Day is observed on May 24 every year to celebrate the hunting game and motivate children to participate and solve a series of clues to win it. The scavenger hunt was introduced as a fun party game in the 1930s by Elsa Maxwell, who was an American gossip columnist, songwriter, and author. It's a popular game for family get-togethers and holidays.

History History of the game

Though the exact origin of the game is not clear, Elsa Maxwell created and popularized the game in the 1930s. She often used to organize lavish parties for celebrities and high-profile figures and planned a scavenger hunt for the guests where they roamed around New York to collect the items. Sometimes, these hunts also involved riddles and clues to help the players.

Game How to have a scavenger hunt

The game is kind of a treasure hunt where you scavenge or search for a list of specific items prepared by the organizer. Participants are required to collect all the listed items but they are not allowed to purchase them. The players might have to beg, trade, or work to get the items. The team which gathers all the listed items first wins.

Significance How scavenger hunts help

Scavenger hunts are all about solving clues and riddles. This develops problem-solving skills and gives the participants' brains a workout. It also teaches them the importance of teamwork and brings people together. Even if the team loses, everyone ends up feeling like a part of the group. For the organizer, it triggers creative thinking as you plan the themes, objects, and challenges.

Celebration How to celebrate the day

You can throw a party, invite over some friends and organize a scavenger hunt. You can have a theme like a murder mystery or bug alphabet. Some cities also offer scavenger hunt tours where you can learn more about the city. You can also go for a walk in a park and scavenge treasures like ladybugs, flowers, frogs, and other small creatures.