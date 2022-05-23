Lifestyle

Your guide to traveling to Chamba

Your guide to traveling to Chamba

Written by Lahari Basu May 23, 2022, 06:14 pm 2 min read

Chamba offers some unforgettable sights. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Himachal Pradesh hill station Chamba is situated at an altitude of about 1,006 meters at the confluence of river Ravi and its tributary, river Sai. Surrounded by the majestic Himalayas, Chamba offers some unforgettable sights, and nature fanatics wouldn't want to miss this! Besides the scenery, the town has several ancient architectural sites, including temples and palaces boasting of the glorious past.

Accessibility How to reach Chamba

The nearest airport to Chamba is Kangra Airport, in Gaggal, which has flights from Chandigarh and Delhi. You can hail a cab or a bus to reach Chamba from here. Pathankot railway station, 120 km away from Chamba is the nearest railhead. HRTC has regular bus services from major cities in Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana. The bus stand is centrally located in Chamba.

Weather Best time to visit

Chamba's weather is pleasant throughout the year. However, April to June is the best time to visit Chamba. Unlike it's higher neighbors in Himachal, Chamba's average temperature during summer is over 30 degrees Celsius. Monsoon can be a problematic time for travelers. Extreme rains often trigger landslides and hinder travel plans. January and February are the coldest here, but it does not snow.

Sightseeing Places to visit

Make sure to visit the Lakshmi Narayan Temple and Chamunda Devi temple. Some other places to visit are Akhand Chandi Palace, Rang Mahal, and Bhuri Singh Museum. Quench your thirst for natural beauty by visiting Manimahesh Lake, and Chamera Lake. You can try some adventure sports as well. The Scottish Church is the most significant structure built by the British here, still standing today.

Activities Things to do

Among the various trekking trails in and around Chamba, you can go for treks like Manimahesh and Pangi valley. Chamba has options of water sports being by the side of a river. You can go river rafting across the river Ravi, or indulge in kayaking, rowing, and good old boating, in the lakes. You can also camp and stargaze under the night sky.

Lodging Where to stay

There are plenty of hotels and resorts of varying budgets in Chamba. Most lodging options are located in Court Lane which offers a beautiful view of the faraway mountains. There are Airbnb accommodations available as well, should you need one. The tourism department of Himachal Pradesh operates hotels offering budget accommodation. You may also opt for a camping experience.