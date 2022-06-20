Lifestyle

All you need to know about farm-to-face beauty

Written by Sneha Das Jun 20, 2022, 11:52 am 2 min read

Farm-to-face skincare focuses on natural, organic and freshly-produced ingredients.

It's important to follow a proper skincare routine throughout the year in order to keep your skin healthy, radiant, and glowing. The ingredients we use on our skin impact the way our skin looks, feels, and reacts. Farm-to-face beauty is the new skincare trend in which pure and freshly grown ingredients are handpicked and converted into healthy and chemical-free skincare solutions.

Definition What exactly is farm-to-face skincare?

In this unique skincare concept, the ingredients for your beauty potions come straight from the source which gives your skin a wholesome experience. The ingredients are chemical-free and each of them is nourishing and cold-pressed to preserve their nutrients. The ingredients are home-grown and sustainably hand-picked in small batches that makes the extraction process cleaner and keeps their vitamin, antioxidant, and mineral content intact.

Benefits Benefits of this skincare

Farm-to-face skincare products are all about applying local and organic ingredients to your skin to maintain its health. These products focus on transparency and simplicity as the buyers are made aware of the making process, ingredients used, skin benefits, and the farmers producing them. It boosts local economies and supports small businesses. These pure ingredients treat, balance, and restore your skin.

Eco-friendly Zero wastage and eco-friendly

Farm-to-face products do not generate any toxins and have a smaller carbon footprint that ensures zero wastage and offers eco-friendly vibes to consumers. These products are free of sulfates, parabens, SLS and SLES, mineral oils, formaldehyde, and phthalates which makes them toxic-free and safe for the planet and communities around us. The products also offer end-to-end monitoring for consumers.

Ingredients Some trendy farm-to-face ingredients

Grass-fed beef tallow: Usually used in baby powders and facial oils, this antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory ingredient is packed with vitamins A, D, E, and K. Lavender: Packed with antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, lavender can reduce skin redness, and scarring and makes your skin tone even. Heirloom seeds: Heirloom seed oils like sunflower, jojoba, safflower, and camelina offer nourishing and moisturizing benefits to green formulations.