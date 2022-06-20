Lifestyle

5 book series that are page turners!

5 book series that are page turners!

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 20, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Are you a fan of Harry Potter? (Photo credit: Flickr)

There's always a bunch of bookworms who go back to reading the same book over and over again. And, if we check the books they're into, they wouldn't be a surprise! If you are a binge reader or are looking to binge read, we can suggest five series of novels that drip awesomeness! Check out these five series if you haven't read them already.

Welcome to the world of magic 'Harry Potter'

Harry Potter needs no introduction, a whole generation of kids grew up with this fictional character. All thanks to JK Rowling for introducing a new world of magic and nudging children to think beyond the box. The popularity of the Harry Potter series was carried onto celluloid, and now after the series is over, a spin-off series is keeping fans entertained.

Thrill, crime, and action 'Jack Reacher'

British author Lee Child created Jack Reacher. After leaving the US Army in his mid-30s, Reacher roams across the US taking odd jobs and frequently getting into dangerous situations and eventually investigating them. The series has thrill, action, crime, and mystery. Recently, Amazon Prime Video released a web series based on the first book. The stories were also adapted into movies starring Tom Cruise.

Posthumous fame 'Millennium'

Although Swedish journalist Stieg Larsson planned the series with 10 installments, he could complete only three before his death: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played with Fire, and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets' Nest. The central characters of the series are a computer hacker with a photographic memory and a journalist and publisher of Millennium, a magazine.

'The Hobbit' 'The Lord of the Rings'

Written by JRR Tolkien, The Lord of The Rings is set in Middle-earth, at some distant time in the ancient past. The story began as a sequel to his children's book The Hobbit, which was published in 1937, but later developed into a larger work. Over 150 million copies have been sold and big-budget movies have been made based on it.

Epic series 'A Song of Ice and Fire'

Written by George RR Martin, this epic series has won over readers internationally. A Song of Ice and Fire is the book series on which the famous TV series Game of Thrones is based. Within the morally ambiguous world of Westeros and Essos, readers are faced with difficult situations involving loyalty, human sexuality, pride, and violence. Check out more such book recommendations.