Autobiography an honest tell-all tale about my life: Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta's autobiography chronicles the highs and lows of her personal and professional life

Veteran actor-director Neena Gupta on Monday said that her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh is an honest tell-all tale about her life, chronicling her professional highs and personal lows. Published by Random House India, the book touches upon several milestones of Neena's life, from her unconventional pregnancy, single parenthood to a successful comeback in Bollywood. The book was launched by actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Book

Often wondered why would people read my book: Neena

During an Instagram video chat with Kareena, Neena said she has been writing the autobiography for 20 years. She said, "I would start and wonder, 'What is there to write about my life? Why would people be interested in reading it?' Then the lockdown happened. And I did a lot of thinking about my life and decided to resume writing again."

Details

Neena Gupta hopes people will learn from her mistakes

Neena said, "Everything is out of my system now. Things I was hiding for so many years. That's a big relief." "I think, maybe after reading the book, even if one person doesn't make the mistake which I did, if they feel 'yeah, we should not do this,' it'll be worth it," she added.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sincere effort to put forth life 'lived with all heart'

Kareena said that she doesn't view the book as a document of Neena's "mistakes," rather, a sincere effort to put forth a life "that has been lived with all heart." "Too much heart!" Neena quipped. "What is nice about living from your heart, is that even if something goes wrong, you are content," the veteran added.

Neena Gupta's life

Book chronicles Neena's personal and professional life

According to the publishing house, the book will share Neena's life story in the most "unapologetically honest" manner, from her time at the National School of Drama to moving to Bombay in the 80s and her single parenthood. It addresses issues like casting couch, film industry politics, and also talks about what it takes for a young actor to survive without a godfather.

Single mother

She faced insensitive media intrusion for being a single mother

Neena (62) said that during the course of her writing the book she realized how she was without any lover in her prime. Neena was in a relationship with former West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s. She had to face insensitive intrusion from media and the public for her decision to raise her daughter, Masaba, as a single mother.

Quote

I simply accepted whatever came my way: Neena Gupta

The Badhaai Ho actor said that contrary to the perception that she has lived life on her own terms, she has simply accepted whatever has come her way and learned to "move on."