5 hair colors best suited for Indian skin tone

Coloring your hair can instantly change your look and take your style game a notch higher. However, choose a hair color that suits your skin tone, looks natural, and makes you stand out in the crowd. That being said, Indian women often find it hard to pick the right color for themselves. Here are five hair colors best suited for Indian skin.

#1 Cinnamon brown

Cinnamon brown is quite a trendy hair color these days. It strikes the perfect balance between red and brunette tones. The color looks natural and adds warmth and richness to your overall look. Cinnamon brown looks absolutely gorgeous on medium to dark Indian skin tones. It enhances your base shade, adds fullness to fine hair, and makes coarse hair look shiny and softer.

#2 Ash brown

Also called mushroom brown, ash brown is basically a gray-leaning shade that is a combination of brown and blonde. It is perfect for people with cool or neutral skin tones and adds a dimension to your mane. It also blends your grey hair seamlessly. The ash brown shades are usually deeper with a beautiful smokey and matte-like finish.

#3 Chocolate brown

One of the safest color options for beginners, chocolate brown hair color looks amazing on people with olive and brown skin tones. If you are looking to shed off years from your face, go with this color. It also adds a nice glossy finish. You can get a dark blonde or dark brown color and then add a chocolatey tint to it.

#4 Chestnut brown

Giving the perfect beachy vacation vibes, chestnut brown hair color combines the stunning hues of red with the warmth of deep brown without getting too dramatic. It's a universally flattering shade and is the perfect choice for both dark and light Indian skin tones. You can also try chestnut brown balayage if you don't want to change your base color.

#5 Honey blonde

Honey blonde is a perfect mix of golden yellow and amber brown that gives you a beautiful sunbaked and subtle look that is not overly dramatic. The shade has warm undertones and looks nice on fair skin with yellow undertones. Medium to olive skin tones can choose shiny golden blonde. You can also mix honey blonde highlights with caramel hints for a stylish look.