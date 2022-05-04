Lifestyle

How to make your mom feel special on Mother's Day

Written by Lahari Basu May 04, 2022, 11:56 am 2 min read

This Mother's Day make your mum feel proud.

May 8 is Mother's Day this year and we kids are all over the Internet trying to figure out how to make the day special for our mums. Celebrate the day with thoughtful and fun things to do with your mother and strengthen your bond. Here are a few ways you can make her feel special and proud to be your mom!

Gift Get creative

Gift her things she likes the most. It doesn't have to be something grand since it is the gesture that counts. Gift an assortment of her favorite snacks, candies, drinks, flowers, clothing, knick-knacks, or jewelry, and a beautiful handmade card with a thoughtful message. Get creative with letters and cards, and watch how that million-dollar smile pops up on her face!

Your guru Show your skills

If you have learned some skill from your mother, surprise her with a work of yours! She will be on cloud nine to receive it from you. For example, if she taught you how to paint, present her your best work of painting. The same goes for arts like crocheting, knitting, sewing, sketching, photography, etc. Just prepare something in honor of her lessons.

Book of you-coupons Queen's coupons

Treat her like a queen for the day. Do the works she does every day while she relaxes. Take care of her daily to-do list, and be part of her regular mundane activities. Give her a book of coupons worth your time. For example an hour of hi-tea with you; two hours of movie time with you; coupon to spend a week-long holiday.

Make her proud Set long-term major goals

Take on a rather long task of reaching a certain goal to make her feel proud to be your mother. Maybe study well and get amazing grades. Or practice hard to win that sports award at school. You can also set up a recurring deposit account and keep adding money every month to gift something to your mom the next year on Mother's Day.

Time Time is the most valuable gift

Mostly, spend time with her. Go out, or stay back home and play board games, watch a movie together or simply chill and discuss funny events in life over a cuppa. Ditch your phone for the day and choose to give all your time to your mom. She will appreciate it and understand your loving gesture.