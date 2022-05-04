Lifestyle

5 scandals that rocked the fast food industry

Written by Lahari Basu May 04, 2022, 10:10 am 2 min read

Here's how some scandalous cases shook the foundation of these well-known fast food chains. (Photo credit: Pexel)

Fast foods are an integral part of our lives. Although we complain about our health, we can't help but munch on some fries and coffee from these very chains. Remember how the rotten meat carcass case in Kolkata shook the nation in 2018? Well, some weird cases happened abroad too. Here's a list of some major scandals related to US-based fast-food chains.

#1 Coffee too hot!

Ever wondered why coffee served at fast-food chains isn't that hot? Back in 1992, a woman sued McDonald's because the coffee she spilled was too hot, giving her third-degree burns. She was hospitalized for a week and needed medical care for two more years. Seven hundred other people had also filed complaints about injuries from McDonald's "too hot" coffee. Consequently, they lowered the temperature.

#2 Krispy Kreme Klub

A Krispy Kreme store in the UK wanted to draw more consumers with its Krispy Kreme Klub, in 2015. You probably know what went wrong. A club was fine until it was advertised as KKK Wednesday. After consumers pointed out that the abbreviation was the same as that of Ku Klux Klan, an American white supremacist terrorist and hate group, the promotion was canceled.

#3 Subway spokesman's arrest

Jared Fogle was a Subway spokesman for several years and also claimed that he lost more than 200 pounds by eating their sandwiches. Fogle appeared in Subway's ad campaigns for 15 years until an FBI investigation found him guilty of child pornography and paying for sex with minors. The fast-food company immediately sacked Fogle after his conviction in 2015 to protect its image.

#4 The beef over McDonald's fries

Until 1990, McDonald's was cooking its fries in beef fat, but it switched the recipe to vegetable oil later. However, it never mentioned that the fries still weren't vegan-friendly and still included beef products. Three vegetarian consumers sued the company for misleading them. McDonald's eventually settled the cases by donating $10 million to Hindu groups and some others.

#5 Horsemeat burger!

A scandal over the mixing of horsemeat with beef products erupted in 2013, and Burger King got entangled in it. Some European meat suppliers were found guilty of doing this. Small amounts of horsemeat were found in Burger King's supply chain, but none in its products. The fast-food chain wasn't ready to take any more chances, so it switched suppliers to keep everyone happy.