5 protein shakes for weight gain

Written by Sneha Das Jun 18, 2022, 02:01 pm 3 min read

These protein shakes are healthy, high-calorie and great for your health.

If you are on a weight gain plan, then it's important to consume enough calories on a daily basis to gain muscle mass. If you find it difficult to consistently eat more calories, then protein shakes are a great way to gain weight easily and efficiently. They help you build muscle if drunk shortly after an intense workout. Here are five protein shake recipes.

Protein shake 1 Chocolate and almond butter protein shake

Made with the goodness of cocoa powder and almond butter, this power-packed protein shake is loaded with carbs, protein, and fiber and will help to gain weight easily. Blend together chocolate protein powder, almond butter, frozen bananas, almond milk, unsweetened cocoa powder, and a dash of cinnamon until thick and creamy. Pour this mixture into a tall glass and serve chilled.

Protein shake 2 Raspberry and beet protein shake

This protein shake is sweet and earthy in flavor and has a rich vibrant color that will tempt you to have more. It is also rich in iron and essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. Blend together greek yogurt, three-fourth cup of coconut water, frozen raspberries, flax seeds, and peeled and diced raw beet until smooth. Pour into a tall glass and serve chilled.

If you want to enjoy a carefree beach vibe at home, then simply make a power-packed tropical protein shake for yourself that will also help in weight gain. Blend together Greek yogurt, frozen pineapple, raw cashews, coconut water, frozen mango, and dried dates until thick and smooth. Pour this drink into a tall glass, garnish with some chia seeds and serve chilled.

Protein shake 4 Coffee and coconut protein shake

Perfect for breakfast, this coffee and coconut protein shake will instantly make you feel energized and help to kickstart your day. You can also have it as a post-workout drink. Blend together protein powder, whole milk, instant coffee powder, cinnamon, shredded coconut, walnuts, rolled oats, and dried figs until thick and smooth. Pour into a glass jar, garnish with some coconut flakes and serve.

Protein shake 5 Blueberry, banana and quinoa protein shake

This high-calorie protein shake tastes delicious and is loaded with antioxidants, protein, whole grains, and fiber. It is highly nutritious, and wholesome and will keep you full for a long time. Blend together banana, cooked quinoa, yogurt, honey, wheat germ, chia seeds, almond milk, and frozen blueberries until creamy and smooth. Pour this protein shake into a tall glass and serve chilled.