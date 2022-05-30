Lifestyle

5 upma recipes that are a breeze to cook

5 upma recipes that are a breeze to cook

Written by Sneha Das May 30, 2022, 04:10 pm 2 min read

These upma recipes are flavorful and easy to make. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A classic South Indian breakfast, upma is a wholesome and nutritious meal that is light on the stomach and also keeps you full for a longer time. The traditional upma recipe uses semolina and water seasoned with flavorful spices. However, you can add different variations to the dish and make it unique and flavorful. Here are five upma recipes you must try.

#1 Bread upma

Made with lots of fresh veggies, this bread upma recipe is the easiest to make for breakfast. Saute onions, green chilis, and curry leaves in some oil. Add chopped beans, carrots, and green peas and cook for two-three minutes. Add salt, turmeric powder, and bread pieces and mix well. Fry for two-three minutes. Garnish with some lemon juice and roasted nuts and serve hot.

#2 Tomato upma

Roast some semolina and keep it aside. Saute mustard seeds, red dry chili, asafoetida, and curry leaves in oil. Add onions, green chilies, and tomatoes, and cook well. Add red chili powder, salt, turmeric powder, and lemon juice and cook for three-five minutes. Add roasted semolina and water and stir well. Cook for five-eight minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve immediately.

#3 Coconut rava upma

Made with fresh coconut, rava, and some veggies, coconut rava upma is nutritious and filling. Saute mustard seeds, chana dal, and urad dal in oil. Add onion, ginger, green chilies, carrot, and curry leaves and saute well. Add water, grated coconut, and salt, and let it boil. Add roasted rava, and coriander leaves and stir well. Simmer for five-six minutes and serve hot.

#4 Vermicelli upma

This vermicelli upma is a light and filling dish that can be had for lunch as well. Mix together vermicelli, salt, oil, and hot water. Cover and keep aside for eight-10 minutes. Saute mustard seeds and urad dal in oil. Add onions and green chilies and cook for one-two minute. Add vermicelli, coriander, salt, and lemon juice mix, and cook for one-two minutes. Enjoy.

#5 Green peas upma

This warm bowl of upma prepared with fresh green peas and lightly tempered with curry leaves and mustard seeds is the perfect breakfast you can have. Saute mustard seeds, curry leaves, green peas, and grated ginger in oil. Add onion, and green chilies and saute for two minutes. Add roasted semolina and hot water. Mix and cook well. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.